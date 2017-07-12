Did Christie know about Bridgegate? Testimony signals he did

David Wildstein, left, walks with his attorney Alan Zegas from a federal court in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, July 12, 2017, after he was sentenced. Wildstein, a former ally to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who was the mastermind of the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scheme, will avoid prison after pleading guilty and giving testimony that helped convict two former aides to him. Federal Judge Susan Wigenton sentenced him to three years' probation, along with 500 hours of community service and a ban on working in government. Craig Ruttle AP Photo