FILE - In this Friday, May 13, 2016, file photo, a man uses his mobile phone near an Apple store in Beijing. On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Apple announced it will open a data center in mainland China with ties to the country’s government, raising concerns about the security of iCloud accounts that store personal information transferred from iPhones, iPads and Mac computers there.
FILE - In this Friday, May 13, 2016, file photo, a man uses his mobile phone near an Apple store in Beijing. On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Apple announced it will open a data center in mainland China with ties to the country’s government, raising concerns about the security of iCloud accounts that store personal information transferred from iPhones, iPads and Mac computers there. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, May 13, 2016, file photo, a man uses his mobile phone near an Apple store in Beijing. On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Apple announced it will open a data center in mainland China with ties to the country’s government, raising concerns about the security of iCloud accounts that store personal information transferred from iPhones, iPads and Mac computers there. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 12, 2017 4:40 PM

Apple to open data center in China with government ties

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple will open a data center in mainland China with ties to the country's government, raising concerns about the security of iCloud accounts that store personal information transferred from iPhones, iPads and Mac computers there.

The data center announced Wednesday will be run by a company owned by the Chinese government. Apple is teaming up with the company to comply with a new Chinese law requiring data-storage providers to keep the information of mainland China customers on computers located within the country. It doesn't apply to users elsewhere.

Apple says it'll still hold the keys protecting the images and documents in iCloud accounts stored in China, but experts believe the data center will make it easier for the government to retrieve the information through legal demands or other means.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video