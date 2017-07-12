Democratic AG candidate raises $174K

Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul has raised more than $170,000.
Kaul announced in April he would challenge Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel. Kaul's campaign said Wednesday that he raised slightly more than $174,000 in two-and-a-half months and had a little more than $135,000 on hand at the end of June.
Reports detailing state candidates' fundraising through the first half of 2017 are due to state election officials on Monday.
Schimel spokesman Johnny Koremenos referred fundraising questions to the state Republican Party. Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman didn't immediately respond to an email.
Schimel's latest campaign finance report showed he had $156,316 at the end of December.
