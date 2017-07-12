The Latest: Attorney: Monkey cannot get money from copyright

Attorney Andrew Dhuey, from left, representing photographer David Slater, attorney Angela Dunning, representing Blurb, a San Francisco-based self-publishing company, and Trevor Cooper, Legal Counsel at Blurb, speak to reporters outside of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Attorneys for Slater, a wildlife photographer whose camera was used by a monkey to snap selfies, asked a federal appeals court to end a lawsuit seeking to give the animal rights to the photos. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sought a court order in 2015 allowing it to administer all proceeds from the photos to benefit the monkey. Jeff Chiu AP Photo