Tennessee cities adjust to law letting guns in buses, hubs

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, a sign hangs in the Music City Central bus station in Nashville, Tenn., that says weapons, line No. 4, aren't allowed. Under a new state law that took effect July 1, Nashville and other cities must let handgun permit holders carry their guns around their bus stations and on city buses. Officials said signs at the bus station will be revised soon with the changes. Jonathan Mattise AP Photo