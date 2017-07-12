More Politics News

July 12, 2017 1:48 PM

Teen charged in shooting death of girlfriend

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A suburban Chicago teenager whose girlfriend was shot to death by a gun as he held it has been arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In a news release, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said on Wednesday that the shooting happened early on July 8. Investigators determined the two were in a room in a home where the 17-year-old boy lived when the gun discharged as he was handling it. Seventeen-year-old Angelique Morris of unincorporated Glenview was struck with a bullet and died later at an area hospital.

The sheriff's department is not releasing the name of the boy because he has been charged as a juvenile.

