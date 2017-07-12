More Politics News

July 12, 2017 1:46 PM

Property tax measure heading to Pennsylvania referendum

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania voters will have the chance to decide whether to amend the state constitution in what lawmakers call an effort to allow more significant residential property tax reductions.

The Senate voted 46-2 on Tuesday, clearing the way for the question to appear on the November statewide ballot. The bill also passed the House, as well as both chambers in the last two-year session of the Legislature.

Under the referendum question, voters can amend the constitution to allow counties, municipalities and school districts to exclude up to 100 percent of the median assessed value of homestead property from taxation.

Currently, local governments can exclude up to 50 percent. That was approved by voters in 1997.

