Oklahoma veterans health care system making improvements

A report shows that a veterans health care system in Oklahoma has made significant improvements since the Department of Veterans Affairs investigated it in 2016.
The report released Monday by the department's Office of Inspector General says the Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Health Care System has fulfilled 11 out of 19 recommendations from a May 2016 site visit.
Health care system director Mark Morgan tells the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2tIGAG7 ) that there are plans to complete the remaining recommendations by the end of 2017.
Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma requested the office review the Eastern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City systems after a 2015 news story highlighted their failures. Inhofe told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee on Tuesday that the problem has been solved.
The Eastern Oklahoma system has facilities in Muskogee, Tulsa, Hartshorne and Vinita.
