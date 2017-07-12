More Politics News

July 12, 2017 1:42 PM

NYC launches $32 million plan to reduce rat population

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York City has announced a $32 million, multi-agency plan to reduce the rat population.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the plan will target rats in the Grand Concourse area of the Bronx; Chinatown, the East Village and the Lower East Side in Manhattan; and the Bushwick and Bedford-Stuyvesant areas of Brooklyn.

By September, the city will start installing solar compactors with rat-resistant openings and replacing wire waste baskets with steel cans.

It also plans to cement basement floors in public housing.

Proposed legislation would regulate the hours garbage could be left at the curb, and increase fines for illegal dumping.

In February, health officials said one person had died and two others were severely sickened in a Bronx neighborhood due to a rare disease transmitted by rats.

