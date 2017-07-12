Corbett says he's raised $800,000 for gubernatorial run

Republican Ron Corbett said Wednesday that his campaign has raised more than $800,000 in the weeks since he announced he's running for governor, which he said shows his strength as a candidate.
The Cedar Rapids mayor, who has called himself an underdog in his primary challenge to Gov. Kim Reynolds, told reporters at a Des Moines news conference that donors have promised to contribute another $219,000, which would push the total to more than $1 million.
"Not only am I a credible candidate when it comes to my resume and a credible candidate as it relates to the issues that I am pushing, I'm also a viable candidate when it comes to financial resources," he said.
Corbett declined to disclose some of the details about his fundraising haul, such as whether a wealthy donor provided much of it. He said he will disclose more information next January when it's legally required.
Corbett, who said he'd like to raise another $1 million before the June 2018 primary, also pledged not to accept money from political action committees, special interest groups or lobbyists from Washington. He argued there's too much "swamp money" in politics. He asked Reynolds to make the same pledge and to return any funding she's received from these groups for her current campaign.
Phil Valenziano, Reynolds' campaign manager, declined to comment on Corbett's request or on his fundraising announcement. He instead highlighted recent announcements of support for Reynolds from U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey and more than 1,000 county chairs from all 99 counties.
"We look forward to adding to their ranks, building the strongest grassroots campaign in Iowa history, and leading the whole GOP team to victory in November 2018," Valenziano said in a statement.
Reynolds said in January that she had raised more than $1 million for her campaign. She has also said she'll disclose more donor information when it's required.
Comments