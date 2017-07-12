More Politics News

July 12, 2017 1:53 PM

Democrat sorry for 'aggressively sarcastic' anti-Trump post

AUGUSTA, Maine

A Maine Democratic lawmaker says he regrets an "aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate" Facebook post criticizing President Donald Trump.

Rep. Scott Hamann on Tuesday called Trump a "half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet."

Hamann says he shouldn't have used such language and was trying to make a point about the state of political discourse.

Maine GOP Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas told reporters that Hamann's expletive-laced post was an implied death threat against the Republican president.

Kouzounas called on Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon to act.

Gideon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

