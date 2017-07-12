City in Iowa seeks to restrict panhandling

City officials in eastern Iowa have given initial approval to an ordinance that would restrict panhandling.
KCRG-TV (http://bit.ly/2tI8hie ) reports that the Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday passed a first reading of the mandate which limits pedestrian access to busy roads without sidewalks. It also bans anyone from standing in traffic medians or running into traffic to collect anything from motorists.
Police say panhandling complaints along busy roadways have increased 63 percent since 2012. They say 25 percent of panhandling complaints involve a conflict with traffic.
Council members say that while court rules outlaw panhandling rules, the ordinance is focused on safety concerns so they expect it would survive a court challenge.
Enforcement is expected to begin in August if the ordinance passes a final vote.
