Governor appoints panel to investigate sheriff arrest

Georgia's governor has appointed a panel to investigate after a sheriff was arrested following a confrontation in a Florida bar.
Gov. Nathan Deal signed an executive order Wednesday instructing Attorney General Chris Carr and two sheriffs to investigate "criminal charges, alleged misconduct in office, or alleged incapacity" of Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman.
Local news media report that Chapman and one of his deputies were arrested in May 2016 in Carrabelle, Florida. They were charged with battery, but the charges were later changed to disorderly conduct and were ultimately dismissed last week upon completion of a "deferred prosecution agreement."
Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriff's Association, told WGCL-TV Chapman only recently informed him of the arrest. Norris said he asked the governor to appoint a panel to investigate.
