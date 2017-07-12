More Politics News

July 12, 2017 12:04 PM

Michigan official stands by call for killing of all Muslims

The Associated Press
KALKASKA, Mich.

A village president in northern Michigan is refusing to apologize for sharing Facebook posts denouncing Islam and calling for the killing of "every last Muslim."

The Record-Eagle of Traverse City (http://bit.ly/2uaNYKP ) reports that Kalkaska Village President Jeff Sieting said Monday that he doesn't owe anyone an apology over his Facebook posts. Kalkaska is about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The posts were discovered by area native Cindy Anderson, who along with others unsuccessfully sought an apology last month. They're now looking to remove Sieting from office.

One post Sieting shared said Muslims are destructive and "there is simply no place for them in our world."

Sieting says his comments are protected by the First Amendment and that those trying to oust him from office are only doing so because they oppose President Donald Trump.

