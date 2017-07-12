Lincoln mayor pushes energy-saving environmental plan

The mayor of Lincoln has created a draft environmental plan that would commit the city to using less energy, supporting energy-saving technologies and promoting environmental stewardship.
Mayor Chris Beutler spoke Tuesday about practicing conservation in urban areas in order to provide a healthy community for future residents, the Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2uRhx20 ) reported.
"Living in a city does not change our responsibility to be good stewards of the land," he said. "It's the right thing to do."
Some proposals in the Lincoln Environmental Plan require changes in city codes and ordinances, such as improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses by using LED lighting for street lights, a method known to save energy. Beutler said city officials will look at the costs of such energy efficiency.
"If we can increase recycling, keep our water and air clean, preserve our natural resources and reduce the emissions that harm our local environment, we will have left a legacy for our community for the next century," he said.
The mayor said he might come back with a broader recycling plan that includes recycling paper products beyond cardboard, which will be banned from the landfill beginning April 2018.
Beutler also encouraged the public to give feedback on the ideas in the plan on the city's website and at a July 26 open house at Gere Branch Library.
Councilwoman Leirion Baird said the plan can help protect against climate change, which researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln expect will bring hotter weather and less moisture in the soil.
"With environmental action plans like the one being announced today, we can mitigate the risks climate change poses to our economy, environment and quality of life," Baird said.
City Council will look at a final plan in August.
Comments