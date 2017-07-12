Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues

In a June 29, 2017, photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Sanan Jackson, right, helps a passenger navigate the new face recognition kiosks at gate E7 for a United Airlines flight to Tokyo at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The Trump administration intends to require that American citizens boarding international flights submit to face scans, something Congress has not explicitly approved and privacy advocates consider an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state. Houston Chronicle via AP Michael Wyke