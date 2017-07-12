More Politics News

July 12, 2017 10:56 AM

St. Anthony ends policing in suburb where Castile was shot

The Associated Press
ST. ANTHONY, Minn.

The City of St. Anthony will end its policing contract with the Twin Cities suburb where a black motorist was fatally shot by a police officer a year ago. The City Council Tuesday night voted to terminate its police coverage for Falcon Heights.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez stopped Philando Castile in Falcon Heights last July, a traffic stop that ended with Yanez fatally shooting him.

Yanez, who's Latino, on Monday agreed to leave the St. Anthony police force in exchange for $48,500. He was recently acquitted of manslaughter and other charges relating to the shooting. Castile was shot several times after he told Yanez that he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun.

Castile's girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting on social media, a video that was widely shared.

