Del. town hires firm to investigate police chief, department

A year after a Delaware town's Fraternal Order of Police lodged a no-confidence vote against its police chief, the town council has launched an investigation into the police department.
The News Journal reported on Tuesday the Smyrna Town Council voted June 19 to hire Protocol Security Partners LLC and spend no more than $20,000 investigating Smyrna police. Police chief Norman Wood was the subject of the no-confidence vote in June 2016.
The Smyrna FOP said officers questioned Wood's ability to lead, hold officers accountable and maintain core values.
A former lieutenant has also filed a lawsuit alleging that Wood and other ranking officers planted evidence in an internal affairs investigation.
Town attorney Barrett Edwards says there's currently nothing to report. Wood didn't respond to The News Journal's request for comment.
