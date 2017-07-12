In this June 24, 2017 photo, a girl looks out from her window at the former Federal Police headquarters building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Around 350 families live in The building that originally was the headquarters of the Federal Police, and is among about 15 previously abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic downtown that are "occupied" by the Front for the Fight for Housing and other associated fair housing groups.
In this June 24, 2017 photo, a girl looks out from her window at the former Federal Police headquarters building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Around 350 families live in The building that originally was the headquarters of the Federal Police, and is among about 15 previously abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic downtown that are "occupied" by the Front for the Fight for Housing and other associated fair housing groups. Andre Penner AP Photo
In this June 24, 2017 photo, a girl looks out from her window at the former Federal Police headquarters building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Around 350 families live in The building that originally was the headquarters of the Federal Police, and is among about 15 previously abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic downtown that are "occupied" by the Front for the Fight for Housing and other associated fair housing groups. Andre Penner AP Photo

More Politics News

July 12, 2017 10:37 AM

Battle for downtown Sao Paulo pits squatters against mayor

By SARAH DiLORENZO Associated Press
SAO PAULO

A struggle for the future of downtown Sao Paulo pits squatters seeking affordable housing against Mayor Joao Doria, who dreams of a renewal that will draw businesses and residents back to the city's heart.

The squatter movements say landlords of vacant and deteriorating abandoned structures are breaking a law that requires buildings to serve a "social function." They say those buildings could offer quality housing that's well connected by public transport.

Such groups now occupy about 80 previously empty properties downtown.

Doria has called the condition of the city "garbage" and talks about making Sao Paulo a "global city." He wants to sell off publicly owned stadiums and privatize the management of city bus terminals and parks in an effort to right city finances and attract new investment and business.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video