Battle for downtown Sao Paulo pits squatters against mayor

In this June 24, 2017 photo, a girl looks out from her window at the former Federal Police headquarters building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Around 350 families live in the building that originally was the headquarters of the Federal Police. Fair-housing groups now occupy about 80 previously empty properties downtown, some for as long as a decade, according to the city’s Housing Department.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, residents Juliana Antonachi, husband Diego Paula Silva and their four daughters, stand in their apartment at the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Maua, a building that originally was a hotel, is among close to 15 previously abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic downtown that are "occupied" by the Front for the Fight for Housing and other associated fair housing groups.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, resident Tereza Maria Conceicao sits on her bed inside her apartment at the Maua building, a former hotel, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Thousands of people, mostly families, have made their homes in buildings that include hotels, a textile company’s offices and an old federal police headquarters.
In this May 22, 2017 photo, Irene Silva waters a garden of herbs and vegetables on the roof of the Cambridge building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The extensive garden of herbs and vegetables ends up in the daily lunches provided for the building's staff.
In this May 22, 2017 photo, residents stand in the lobby of the Cambridge building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Cambridge building houses a playroom with toys and tables at kid height and a bakery and a tailor's shop run by residents.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, resident Francisca Lima holds her daughter as she stands next a sign on the door, that reads "Haircuts, 13 reais" outside her apartment in the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Francisca works as hairdresser as a way of make a living. The cost of a haircut is about 4 dollars.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, resident Francisca Lima stands inside her apartment in the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Maua is unexpectedly tidy and well organized. Around 1,000 people now live in a mid-20th century building, a former hotel, known as the Maua Occupation, with clean hallways, doors shut with padlocks and even a doorman who buzzes visitors in through the entry gate.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, a boy sits on the stairs at the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Maua, a building that originally was a hotel, is among about 15 previously abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic downtown that are "occupied" by the Front for the Fight for Housing and other associated fair housing groups.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, children walk in the aisle at the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The occupations of abandoned buildings like the Maua may have helped encourage a budding return to the old downtown. They’ve spruced up derelict buildings and made the area safer by moving families in.
This June 17, 2017 photo, shows the facade of the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over the years, city governments have had different levels of tolerance for squatters like those living in the Maua . Under the previous leftist administration, for example, firefighters visited some buildings to give residents safety courses.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, children play in the lobby at the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Many squatters like those living in the Maua previously lived in far-flung neighborhoods and say that being in the city center gives them greater access to their jobs, services and public transportation.
In this June 24, 2017 photo, residents look out from their window at the former Federal Police headquarters building downtown in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Fair-housing groups now occupy about 80 previously empty properties downtown like the former Federal Police building. some for as long as a decade, according to the city’s Housing Department.
In this June 24, 2017 photo, a resident stands in the entrance of the former Federal Police headquarters building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The city’s new mayor, Joao Doria, dreams of a gleaming, largely privately financed renewal that will draw businesses and residents back to the city’s historic heart. Housing rights activists, on the other hand, fear a downtown cleansed of the poor with fewer public parks and plazas.
In this June 22, 2017 photo, squatters attend a protest against Mayor Joao Doria's privatization plan, which they fear could lead to evictions, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. But mayors of Sao Paulo have been promising to revitalize the Centro district almost since it began emptying out in the 1970s and ‘80s as businesses and residents sought more space and more modern buildings elsewhere.
In this June 17, 2017 photo, children pose for a photo at the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Most of the empty buildings downtown are privately owned, presumably awaiting a turnaround in the market to make renovation worthwhile.
