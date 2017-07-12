FILE - This Dec. 16, 2015 file photo shows former Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, awaiting the start of the Vermont Senate's Rules Committee meeting in Montpelier, Vt. Jury selection is continuing in the second trial of the former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent.
FILE - This Dec. 16, 2015 file photo shows former Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, awaiting the start of the Vermont Senate's Rules Committee meeting in Montpelier, Vt. Jury selection is continuing in the second trial of the former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent. Dave Gram AP Photo
FILE - This Dec. 16, 2015 file photo shows former Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, awaiting the start of the Vermont Senate's Rules Committee meeting in Montpelier, Vt. Jury selection is continuing in the second trial of the former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent. Dave Gram AP Photo

More Politics News

July 12, 2017 10:29 AM

Jury selection continues in sex crimes trial of ex-lawmaker

The Associated Press
ST. ALBANS, Vt.

Jury selection is continuing for a third day in the trial of a former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent.

Former Republican Sen. Norm McAllister has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and two counts of prohibited acts.

The 65-year-old McAllister, of Highgate Springs, agreed to plead guilty to charges on the eve of his second trial in January. The next day, he asked to withdraw the plea, saying he'd been pushed into it by his attorneys.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year. McAllister, whose colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest, has maintained his innocence.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video