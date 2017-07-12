FILE - In this June 24, 2016 file picture the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany. Germany's Siemens AG says at least two gas turbines delivered to Russia were re-routed to Crimea, in violation both of European sanctions and a contract with the company. Siemens told the dpa news agency Monday July 10, 2017 the Russian customer, who was not identified, had confirmed multiple times in writing that the turbines would not go to Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
FILE - In this June 24, 2016 file picture the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany. Germany's Siemens AG says at least two gas turbines delivered to Russia were re-routed to Crimea, in violation both of European sanctions and a contract with the company. Siemens told the dpa news agency Monday July 10, 2017 the Russian customer, who was not identified, had confirmed multiple times in writing that the turbines would not go to Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Matthias Schrader,file AP Photo

July 12, 2017 9:28 AM

Germany mulling consequences after turbines sent to Crimea

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government says it's discussing possible consequences after learning Russia diverted at least two German-produced gas turbines to Crimea, in violation of European Union sanctions.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday it was "totally unacceptable" the turbines ordered from Siemens were sent to Russian-occupied Crimea, also in violation of the contract with the Munich-based company.

He says the government was considering consequences once the matter was fully clarified.

He added "bringing the turbines to Crimea in violation of the contract despite high-level assurances is a particularly notable situation."

The EU allows the export of power generation equipment to Russia, but not to Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Siemens on Monday said they had multiple written assurances that the turbines would not go to Crimea.

