Germany mulling consequences after turbines sent to Crimea

FILE - In this June 24, 2016 file picture the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany. Germany's Siemens AG says at least two gas turbines delivered to Russia were re-routed to Crimea, in violation both of European sanctions and a contract with the company. Siemens told the dpa news agency Monday July 10, 2017 the Russian customer, who was not identified, had confirmed multiple times in writing that the turbines would not go to Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Matthias Schrader,file AP Photo