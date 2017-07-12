More Politics News

July 12, 2017 9:28 AM

Prosecutors ask for life sentence in Nemtsov murder trial

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to send a man convicted in the assassination of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov to prison for life.

A Russian jury last month found five men guilty of involvement in the killing. Prosecutors on Wednesday asked the court to sentence the suspected killer, Zaur Dadayev, a former officer in the security forces of Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov, to life in prison and the other four men to lengthy prison terms.

Nemtsov, a top opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was shot late at night in 2015 as he was walking across a bridge just outside the Kremlin.

Nemtsov's allies have criticized investigators for not studying a possible role of Kadyrov in the killing.

The court is expected to deliver the sentences on Thursday.

