North Dakota bar fights in court to operate as a strip club

A nightclub is suing the city of Minot's in federal court for the right to operate as a strip club.
The former Envy Gentlemen's Club, which currently operates as a lounge downtown as Roosters Nightclub, stopped offering entertainment dancing in 2011 to comply with a city ordinance, The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2uisQU3 ) reported.
In 2008, Minot approved an ordinance that banned strip clubs from heavily industrial areas. The ordinance also enforced that those businesses be about three blocks from another similar business and from churches, schools, child-care facilities, hospitals, parks and playgrounds.
The suit states the business has been unable to find another location that complies with the zoning ordinance.
"In effect, the City of Minot knew it was zoning Envy's operation out at the time of its original passage of the zoning ordinance and at all times since," the complaint states. "This knowledge by the city included knowledge of the very few remote locations left by the setbacks and the knowledge of the exorbitant and unaffordable costs of such locations."
The business is seeking damages and is requesting to be grandfathered into its current location so it can once again have the dancers.
The city has requested for the case to be dismissed. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 20.
