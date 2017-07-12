Hawaii governor approves law shifting residents' taxes

Hawaii Gov. David Ige approved a new law that increases income tax rates for the state's wealthiest residents while also creating a new state earned income tax credit to ease the state tax burden on some of the state's poorest working families.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2u96CDg ) the state law, which Ige signed Monday, also made permanent a state tax credit that is designed to offset some of the state excise taxes that lower-income residents pay on food purchases.
According to House Finance Chairwoman Sylvia Luke, the Hawaii treasury will gain about $20 million to $40 million annually from the new law because the extra income tax on wealthier residents will bring in more money than the tax credits will cost the state in lost revenue.
