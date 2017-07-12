More Politics News

July 12, 2017 8:55 AM

Study shows Alaska hospital how to become profitable

The Associated Press
SITKA, Alaska

A study shows an Alaska hospital could become profitable if it discontinues obstetrics, provides surgery by appointment only, changes the way it reports Medicare and Medicaid costs, and transitions its long-term care beds to swing beds.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2u8uEyh ) reported Tuesday a report by Stroudwater, a national health care consulting firm, says Implementing these changes would improve both the net income and cash position of the Sitka Community Hospital by $2.4 million per year on average or nearly $24 million over the 10-year measured period.

Stroudwater says if the hospital continues to operate at status quo it will operate in the red, slowly gaining debt over the 10-year period until it is $7 million in the hole.

