Governors from US states gather amid multiple challenges

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. On Monday, July 10, 2017, Reynolds, a Republican, said she wants Congress “to get something done” on replacing the Affordable Care Act but declined to offer specifics. Several carriers have exited the Iowa market and elsewhere around the country amid uncertainty over the law's future. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo