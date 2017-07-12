FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. On Monday, July 10, 2017, Reynolds, a Republican, said she wants Congress “to get something done” on replacing the Affordable Care Act but declined to offer specifics. Several carriers have exited the Iowa market and elsewhere around the country amid uncertainty over the law's future.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. On Monday, July 10, 2017, Reynolds, a Republican, said she wants Congress “to get something done” on replacing the Affordable Care Act but declined to offer specifics. Several carriers have exited the Iowa market and elsewhere around the country amid uncertainty over the law's future. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. On Monday, July 10, 2017, Reynolds, a Republican, said she wants Congress “to get something done” on replacing the Affordable Care Act but declined to offer specifics. Several carriers have exited the Iowa market and elsewhere around the country amid uncertainty over the law's future. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 12, 2017 8:55 AM

Governors from US states gather amid multiple challenges

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The nation's governors are gathering this week amid great uncertainties for their states.

Proposed changes to the nation's existing health care law will be front and center as Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate seek ways to salvage their overhaul effort.

Governors from both parties have spoken out against elements of the most recent bill, which could have enormous consequences for the states. The National Governors Association has called on the Senate to give governors a say in shaping any reforms.

Their summer meeting begins Thursday in Rhode Island and will include an address by Vice President Mike Pence. Governors from over 30 states and the territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have said they will attend.

Other topics will likely include Medicaid funding and climate change.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video