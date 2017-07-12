FILE - In this April 11, 2012 file photograph taken by AP Images for The Hollywood Reporter, 'Morning Joe' host Joe Scarborough arrives at The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Scarborough says he’s leaving the GOP. The “Morning Joe” co-host has become a sharp critic of President Donald Trump. Scarborough said Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during an interview with CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that “I’ve got to become an independent.”
July 12, 2017 7:43 AM

'Morning Joe's' Scarborough explains move to leave GOP

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

"Morning Joe" host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough blames the GOP's failure to live up to its promises and its loyalty to President Donald Trump for his decision to leave the party and become an independent.

Scarborough first announced the switch during an interview with CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. He appeared as a guest with his co-host and fiance, Mika Brzezinski, who recently was attacked in sharply personal terms by the Republican president.

On Wednesday's "Morning Joe," Scarborough accused Republicans of abandoning their fiscal principles. He also referred to Trump, saying Republicans are "kowtowing to somebody who — inexplicably — shows them no loyalty whatsoever."

Scarborough was elected to four U.S. House terms from Florida starting in 1994.

