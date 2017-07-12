More Politics News

July 12, 2017 7:03 AM

Deputy files $1 million lawsuit against man who shot him

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

A Lane County sheriff's deputy has filed a nearly $1 million lawsuit against a man convicted of shooting him.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday (https://goo.gl/6kxsrD ) that in the suit deputy Todd Olson says he's still suffering physical and mental pain from the attack by Carlos Roa in 2015.

A jury found Roa guilty of attempted murder and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison last August.

Roa shot Olson when Lane County deputies responded to a shots-fired report in Cottage Grove on Sept. 25, 2015. The lawsuit says when Roa saw the deputies, he fired an AK-47 rifle at them, hitting Olson.

The suit says Olson's injuries required hospitalization and a recovery that caused him to miss work. It also says he's suffered anxiety, fear and loss of sleep.

He is seeking $250,000 in economic damages and $749,999 for pain and suffering.

