Police department beefs up patrols after uptick in homicides

Authorities in a Maryland county have decided to increase officer patrols after the area had 12 homicides in the first 11 days of July.
News outlets report officers with the Prince George's County Police Department will start working 12-hour shifts Tuesday, which is an increase from the eight- to 10-hour shifts they were working. The surge will allow for extra patrols in areas where there has been an uptick in violence.
Prince George's Police Chief Henry P. Stawinski III says many of the recent homicides stem from people using guns to settle disputes. Stawinski declined to say how much the increases will cost.
This year's homicide count stood at 49 as of midday Tuesday, which is one fewer than at the same time last year.
