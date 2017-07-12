NY Senate Republicans OK $1.9B in funding for 3rd LIRR track

Republicans in the GOP-controlled state Senate are backing a $1.9 billion plan to build a third track for the Long Island Rail Road in Nassau County.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2sNZOY0 ) Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan of neighboring Suffolk County announced Tuesday that Republican senators have agreed to public funding for a nearly 10-mile third track corridor from Floral Park to Hicksville.
The move comes after opponents in those communities reached an agreement on quality-of-life issues with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the LIRR.
Third track supporters say its benefits will include allowing the commuter rail service to run more trains in both directions between Manhattan and Nassau and Suffolk counties.
The Senate GOP's announcement came a day after Amtrak started extensive repairs at Penn Station in an effort to improve aging infrastructure blamed for major service interruptions.
