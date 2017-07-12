Media crackdown silencing criticism of Turkish government

FILE - In this Friday, April 1, 2016 file photo, a Turkish journalist shows his press card as he covers his mouth with a black ribbon before the trial of Can Dundar, the editor-in-chief of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet and Erdem Gul, the paper's Ankara representative, outside the courthouse in Istanbul. Many feel the full force of the Turkish government's wrath against press critical of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, particularly after July 2016's failed coup attempt and ensuing crackdown. About 160 journalists are currently in jail, mostly on terrorism-related charges, while more than 150 media outlets, from broadcasters to newspapers and magazines, have been shut down, leaving thousands unemployed. Omer Kuscu, File AP Photo