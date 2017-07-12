Buffalo Police Department to start body camera program

Police officers in upstate New York's largest city will start a pilot body camera program.
WGRZ-TV in Buffalo reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2uQ9Fhm ) Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday the city is in the process of bidding for body cameras for the city's police department. The agency plans to test 20 body cameras for three months before expanding to about 550.
Brown says the police units that come in contact with members of the community the most will test the cameras first. Brown wants to test the effectiveness of the cameras during the trial run.
The program is scheduled to start sometime in the near future.
Comments