More Politics News

July 12, 2017 3:20 AM

Mattiello shuts out demonstrators at his law office

The Associated Press
CRANSTON, R.I.

Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has refused to meet with demonstrators who gathered at his law office to protest his decision to adjourn the House during a dispute over the state budget.

Six protesters gathered at the Democratic representative's law office Tuesday, slipping signs under his door and knocking several times.

Mattiello eventually opened the door, informing the protesters they had gathered at his law office and advising them to call the State House. He tells the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2uPBHcH ) July is the busiest time for his practice.

George Hanley, a former social worker who led the group of demonstrators, says Mattiello should face signs reading "get back to work" whenever he leaves his office.

Mattiello says most people are supportive of his decision to adjourn the House.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video