Mattiello shuts out demonstrators at his law office

Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has refused to meet with demonstrators who gathered at his law office to protest his decision to adjourn the House during a dispute over the state budget.
Six protesters gathered at the Democratic representative's law office Tuesday, slipping signs under his door and knocking several times.
Mattiello eventually opened the door, informing the protesters they had gathered at his law office and advising them to call the State House. He tells the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2uPBHcH ) July is the busiest time for his practice.
George Hanley, a former social worker who led the group of demonstrators, says Mattiello should face signs reading "get back to work" whenever he leaves his office.
Mattiello says most people are supportive of his decision to adjourn the House.
