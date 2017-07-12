Soldier stayed in Army despite support for Islamic State

In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, Clifford Kang, father of soldier Ikaika E. Kang, poses with photo of his son in Kailua, Hawaii. Ikaika E. Kang, an active-duty U.S. soldier, was arrested over the weekend on terrorism charges that accuse him of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group and saying he wanted to "kill a bunch of people." The Star-Advertiser via AP Bruce Asato