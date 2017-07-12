Service dogs help Iraq War veteran in Wyoming deal with PTSD

In this June 30, 2017 photo, Robert James walks his two service dogs, Apollo and Ares during a trip to Cam-plex Park in Gillette, Wyo. It wasn’t until 2015 that James began cognitive processing therapy for his PTSD. It started with a counselor in Rock Springs and he later got psychiatric help in Sheridan. That’s when he was introduced to the idea of a service dog. Gillette News Record via AP Kelly Wenzel