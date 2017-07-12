Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., with his director of operations Stefanie Hagar Muchow, right, walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
July 12, 2017 2:58 AM

GOP ready to try pushing new health bill through Senate

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's ready to unwrap his latest bill repealing much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Another top Republican says the measure will likely keep a pair of tax hikes on wealthier Americans that Obama's statute imposed to help finance its expanded coverage.

McConnell said he will introduce his party's altered health care bill on Thursday and begin trying to muscle it through the Senate next week.

The renewed effort comes two weeks after he abandoned his initial plan due to GOP opposition.

Yet the fate of the newest version is still in doubt. Several Republican senators unhappy over the reduction in insured Americans that the bill is expected to produce.

