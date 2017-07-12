Former Georgia attorney indicted for theft

A Fulton County Grand Jury has indicted a 65-year-old former Atlanta attorney for theft and forgery.
District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., in a news release, said the panel returned the 32-count indictment Tuesday against Robert Thompson Jr. He faces charges of theft by taking by fiduciary and forgery in the first-degree.
The indictment alleges that on May 20, 2014, police began receiving complaints from seven clients of Thompson, who specialized in foreclosure matters. Detectives discovered Thompson misappropriated $75,000 clients paid him in exchange for legal representation. Upon further investigation, prosecutors and investigators identified 22 additional victims, finding Thompson had misappropriated another $191,105.
The Supreme Court of Georgia disbarred Thompson Feb. 2, 2015, after nearly 40 years of practicing law.
If convicted, Thompson could face 480 years in prison.
