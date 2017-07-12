Wrongfully imprisoned for 34 years, man to get $1.25 million

A settlement unveiled in federal court calls for the city of New Orleans to pay $1.25 million to a man who spent 34 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.
The settlement with Reginald Adams was unveiled Tuesday after the judge in the case received no objections to a joint motion to make the settlement public. The motion was filed by the parent company for The New Orleans Advocate and by The Times-Picayune .
Adams sued city officials after winning his freedom in 2014. District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro agreed to vacate his conviction and life sentence in the slaying of 24-year-old Cathy Ulfers.
A review by Innocence Project-New Orleans and Cannizzaro's office determined that evidence had been suppressed by police and prosecutors under former District Attorney Harry Connick.
