FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2014 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir speaks after meeting with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The Trump administration delayed its decision July 11, 2017, on whether to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan, giving itself three more months to determine whether the African country’s government has made enough progress after decades of isolation, war and abuses. Ali Ngethi, File AP Photo
July 12, 2017 1:37 AM

Trump delays decision on whether to end Sudan sanctions

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration has delayed its decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan. The administration Tuesday gave itself three more months to determine whether the African country's government has made enough progress after decades of isolation, war and abuses.

Just before leaving office in January, former President Barack Obama issued an executive order lifting decades-old Sudan sanctions on a probationary basis. Temporary sanctions relief took effect immediately, and was to become permanent on Wednesday unless the Trump administration acted to stop it.

