FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, David Wildstein arrives for a hearing at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. Wildstein faces 21 to 27 months in prison at his Wednesday, July 12, 2017, sentencing for orchestrating George Washington Bridge lane closures in 2013 to punish Fort Lee, N.J., Mayor Mark Sokolich, a Democrat who didn't endorse Republican Gov. Chris Christie's re-election. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to allow Wildstein to avoid prison because his testimony helped convict two of Christie's former aides. Wildstein, appointed to The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey by Christie in 2010, pleaded guilty May 1, 2015.
July 12, 2017 12:37 AM

'Bridgegate' saga nears end as key figure faces sentencing

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

The mastermind of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal faces sentencing.

David Wildstein is due in federal court in Newark on Wednesday.

The former political blogger pleaded guilty in 2015 to using his position at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to lead a scheme to close access lanes at the bridge to create traffic gridlock in the town of Fort Lee, whose Democratic mayor declined to endorse Republican Gov. Chris Christie's re-election.

Christie wasn't charged, but the scandal helped drag down his approval rating.

Wildstein's testimony last fall helped convict former Christie aide Bridget Kelly and former Port Authority executive Bill Baroni.

Wildstein faces 21 to 27 months in prison under his plea agreement, but prosecutors have asked the judge to allow him to avoid prison.

