Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rides an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rides an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rides an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo

More Politics News

July 12, 2017 12:33 AM

Sanders to hold telephone town hall with Vermont residents

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall with residents in his home state of Vermont.

Sanders will hold the statewide call Wednesday night, while he's in Washington.

A spokesman for the senator says the call is designed to give Vermonters an update on issues facing the state and the U.S. including the Republican health care plan. He also is expected to discuss President Donald Trump's budget. The spokesman says residents will be able to ask questions about any issues they're concerned about.

The telephone town hall is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video