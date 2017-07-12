More Politics News

July 12, 2017 12:15 AM

Lawmakers return to Augusta to finish up work

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Lawmakers are set to return to Augusta this week to deal with vetoes, bonds and unfunded bills.

The Legislature's appropriations committee is scheduled to return Wednesday to decide the fate of a pile of bills needing funding to survive. Bills with high priority include more mental health first aid training for corrections officers and legislation tackling county jail funding.

The House and Senate will return July 20 to take up such bills as well as vetoes.

The governor recently vetoed a solar bill that he says would make the poor subsidize the cost of solar panels for the rich.

