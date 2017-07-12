More Politics News

July 12, 2017 12:15 AM

NY speaker begins upstate tour with stops in Syracuse

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is embarking on a summer tour of upstate New York.

The Bronx Democrat is scheduled to start his travels in Syracuse and central New York Wednesday.

He plans to meet with people involved in drone research and development and see a demonstration of a drone building inspection.

In the coming weeks Heastie is expected to travel to Rochester, the north country and western New York. Trips to the Southern Tier, the capitol region, Long Island and other regions are scheduled for later this summer and fall.

Heastie took a similar tour after becoming speaker and says the trips help him better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the state's many regions.

