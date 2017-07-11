Japan leader Abe shortens Europe trip to visit flooded areas

Japan's Self-Defense Forces members and police officers, in blue, remove mud at the site of a landslide in Asakura, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting disaster-stricken southernmost main island of Kyushu, cutting short a European trip following the G-20 summit in Germany. He will go to the hard-hit cities of Hita in Oita prefecture and Asakura and Toho in Fukuoka prefecture. Kyodo News via AP)