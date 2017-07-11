More Politics News

July 11, 2017 7:23 PM

Texas death row inmate's competency review request granted

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

A federal appeals court has granted a Texas death row inmate's request for a review of his mental competence to be executed.

Scott Panetti had been set for execution in December 2014. But it was put on hold after his attorneys sought a delay so Panetti could undergo new competency examinations.

By a 2-1 vote, a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday returned the case to a federal judge in Austin to conduct additional proceedings to determine competency.

Panetti has a long history of schizophrenia. At his trial, Panetti, who served as his own attorney, tried to subpoena Jesus Christ as a witness.

Panetti was sentenced to death for the 1992 shooting deaths of his in-laws at their home in Fredericksburg in the Texas Hill Country.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video