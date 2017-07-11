Trump storms Paris for Bastille Day

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after the family photo on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump and Macron may be the world's most unlikely political odd couple. Far apart on climate change and immigration, the two leaders will look for common ground on terrorism and defense policy when they meet this week in Paris. Fresh off his second trip to Europe, the president is making a U-turn to be the guest of honor at this year’s Bastille Day events _ a celebration of French national pride at a time when, according to Macron, “our world has never been so divided.” Michael Sohn, File AP Photo