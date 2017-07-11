Former bank official to plead guilty in loan fraud case

A former bank loan officer has agreed to plead guilty in a case involving a Maryland doctor charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.
A federal judge this week scheduled an Aug. 7 plea hearing for Tae Kim, who worked at Citibank and WSFS.
Kim is accused of conspiring to engage in fraudulent activity with Zahid Aslam of Elkton, Maryland, an OB-GYN who also has medical practices in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
An indictment unsealed last month accuses Aslam of recruiting two associates as straw borrowers for loans for which he would not qualify.
Prosecutors also say Aslam and Kim concealed their relationship from the banks, including joint ownership of businesses and cash payments and a BMW sedan Aslam provided to Kim.
