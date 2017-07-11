More Politics News

July 11, 2017 6:14 PM

Louisiana Sen. Kennedy says it's time to vote on health care

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says if he thinks the Senate GOP health care bill being negotiated behind the scenes is even a modest improvement over current law, he'll support it.

Kennedy responded Tuesday to Senate Republican leaders' announcement that a reworked health care bill will be introduced Thursday, with a vote expected next week.

Louisiana's newest senator didn't stake out a position on the first draft of the Senate bill and says he's not sure if he'll support the next draft because he hasn't seen it.

But Kennedy backs scheduling a vote on health care and estimates a 50/50 chance the Senate could pass legislation next week. If nothing passes, Kennedy says senators can return to the issue another time: "It's not going to be the end of western civilization."

