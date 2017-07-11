Still no deal on pot bill; Baker suggests time running short

Gov. Charlie Baker says if legislators are unable to sort out their differences on marijuana, it may come time to implement the voter-approved law as it currently stands.
A conference committee trying to resolve differences between a House-passed bill that overhauls the recreational pot law and a Senate version calling for more modest changes met privately again on Tuesday afternoon. No deal was reached.
The panel had originally set a June 30 deadline for delivering a bill to Baker's desk.
Speaking to reporters earlier Tuesday, the Republican governor seemed frustrated by the delay, adding: "At some point we are going to have to go forward with the law as it was written."
Among other things, the law requires Baker to begin appointing a Cannabis Advisory Board by Aug. 1.
