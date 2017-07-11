More Politics News

July 11, 2017 6:10 PM

Still no deal on pot bill; Baker suggests time running short

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Gov. Charlie Baker says if legislators are unable to sort out their differences on marijuana, it may come time to implement the voter-approved law as it currently stands.

A conference committee trying to resolve differences between a House-passed bill that overhauls the recreational pot law and a Senate version calling for more modest changes met privately again on Tuesday afternoon. No deal was reached.

The panel had originally set a June 30 deadline for delivering a bill to Baker's desk.

Speaking to reporters earlier Tuesday, the Republican governor seemed frustrated by the delay, adding: "At some point we are going to have to go forward with the law as it was written."

Among other things, the law requires Baker to begin appointing a Cannabis Advisory Board by Aug. 1.

