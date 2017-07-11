More Politics News

July 11, 2017 4:55 PM

Federal authorities end probe of Wal-Mart police shooting

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Federal authorities say they have ended their investigation and decided against charges in the fatal police shooting of a black man in an Ohio Wal-Mart who was carrying an air rifle from a store shelf.

A white officer shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek. Police say he didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle.

A special grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department had said it would review the case for possible civil rights violations.

The Justice Department said Tuesday there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges.

A message was left for the attorney for the Crawford family.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video